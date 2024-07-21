Cataract surgery at Queen Sirikit Hospital brings vision and hope to the elderly

SATTAHIP, Thailand – Queen Sirikit Hospital, part of the Royal Thai Navy Medical Department, hosted a transformative cataract surgery project in collaboration with the Lions Club of Maha Nakhon 2018, Lions Club of Sattahip Chonburi, members of Lions Club District 310 C, Banphaeo Hospital, and Sattahip Hospital KM.10. This noble initiative was organized as a royal merit in honour of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s 72nd birthday on July 28, 2024.









The July 20, event saw 228 participants, primarily elderly individuals and patients with vision problems, receive much-needed cataract surgeries. The project, a significant social and public health assistance initiative, identified a considerable number of people in the Sattahip area requiring these surgeries. Screenings were conducted for elderly patients with cataracts, followed by surgeries performed by a mobile medical unit from Banphaeo Hospital. The specialized team included doctors and nurses who collaborated with Queen Sirikit Hospital, ensuring a modern and safe environment for the procedures.

The event was graced by the presence of several key figures, including Captain Dr Pallop Subhakorn, Deputy Director of Queen Sirikit Hospital, Surang Rattanachuwong, Head of the Mobile Cataract Surgery Unit at Banphaeo Eye Hospital, Lion Supa Manathanya, Past District Governor of Lions Clubs International District 310 C, and Aree Champa, Head of the Outpatient Department at Sattahip Hospital KM.10. They visited and encouraged the medical staff and patients undergoing screenings and surgeries, highlighting the importance of such community-focused health initiatives.





Dr Pallop Subhakorn expressed his gratitude for the collaborative effort, emphasizing the impact of the project on the local community. “This initiative not only restores sight but also enhances the quality of life for our elderly citizens, allowing them to live more independently and with dignity,” he said.

Surang Rattanachuwong praised the seamless collaboration between the hospitals and the Lions Clubs. “Our collective effort has made a significant difference. Each successful surgery is a step towards a brighter future for these patients,” she remarked.

Lions International Past District Governor Supa Manathanya reflected on the broader implications of the project. “Projects like these underscore the Lions Clubs’ commitment to social welfare and public health. We are proud to be part of an initiative that brings such tangible benefits to the community,” she stated.

Aree Champa highlighted the meticulous planning and execution of the project. “From initial screenings to the surgeries, every step was carefully coordinated to ensure the best outcomes for our patients,” she noted.







Dr Pallop Subhakorn conveyed his feelings saying, “This cataract surgery project underscores the on-going efforts to support and improve the quality of life for those with vision impairments in the community. By providing free surgeries and follow-up care, the initiative not only restores vision but also empowers individuals to lead fuller, more active lives. The project stands as a tribute to the power of collaborative healthcare efforts in making significant strides in public health and social welfare.”





































