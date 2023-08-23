Soil erosion threatens to topple floating utility pole near kindergarten

Pattaya, Thailand – An unstable electricity pole threatening to topple over in front of Nongprue Municipality Kindergarten has raised concerns amongst the residents in east Pattaya.

On Aug 22, city engineers determined that the instability was caused by insufficient protection against rising water levels which eroded the soil around the pole’s base. It looked like it was floating and not standing on solid ground.







Mayor Winai Inpitak ordered the municipality maintenance and engineering department to urgently fix the problem before the pole collapsed and caused damage to life and property.

Nongprue residents are urged to file their complaints and suggestions on community matters at the Nongprue Municipality Office or call 038-933100.

















