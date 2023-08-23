Srettha Thavisin is Thailand’s new Prime Minister

The joint sitting of the House of Representatives and the Senate votes to endorse Pheu Thai’s candidate Srettha Thavisin as the 30th prime minister.

Srettha secured enough vote from the bicameral legislature to become the new prime minister and form the new government with 314 seats which includes military-linked groups.







The voting session saw 728 parliamentarians confirming their attendance for the vote.

The tally was 482 votes in favour and 165 against and 81 abstentions out of all members participating. He needs at least 375 a simple majority of the 749 combined House and Senate seats to take the office.





He received 330 votes in favour from MPs and 152 against and 13 abstentions.

He received 153 votes in favour from senators and 12 against and 68 abstentions.

The new coalition government which excludes the election-winning progressive Move Forward Party (MFP) stands firm on no amendment of Section 112 of the Criminal Code or the lèse majesté law.







The MFP’s plan to amend the royal defamation law was opposed by unelected senators, who twice blocked the MFP’s PM candidate Pita Limjaroenrat’s bid to lead a new government.

Under the law, 250 senators are given power to co-elect a prime minister along with 500 MPs. (TNA)













