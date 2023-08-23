18-wheeled trailer truck crashes and burns on No. 7 motorway

Pattaya, Thailand – An 18-wheeled trailer truck heading towards Bangkok crashed into a barrier, overturned and erupted into flames near Laem Chabang-Nong Kham toll booth on Motorway No. 7, on Aug 22.

The Hino 18-wheeler, registered in Nakhon Sawan, lay overturned and ablaze beside the road. A rescue team extinguished the flames consuming the truck’s front section within 20 minutes.







Noppol Saembamrung, 32, the truck’s driver, sustained minor injuries and remained conscious. He recounted to the police that he was driving at a relatively high speed when he lost control, colliding with the barrier, causing the truck to flip over, crash and catch fire. He managed to escape and alerted the authorities for assistance.







Noppol received initial on-site medical aid before being taken to Laem Chabang Hospital for thorough assessment and treatment. Highway police are currently investigating the incident further to ascertain the precise cause. Legal action for reckless driving will be taken accordingly.













