Soi 6 incident highlights dark side of Pattaya nightlife as drunk tourist attacks city vehicle

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers detained a foreign man of unknown nationality after he allegedly vandalized an official vehicle during a late-night patrol on Soi 6, Pattaya Beach, early Wednesday morning (Jan 21).

The incident occurred at approximately 1:20 a.m., when municipal officers were conducting routine checks in the area. According to Udon Woranam, a Pattaya municipal officer, the man appeared heavily intoxicated and suddenly became aggressive, approaching the patrol vehicle and striking it without any apparent provocation.







Officers exited the vehicle and were able to restrain the man before escorting him to Pattaya City Police Station for further action.

Police initially attempted to question the suspect but were unable to obtain information as he remained heavily intoxicated and incoherent. He was placed in temporary custody to sober up before formal legal proceedings are initiated.

Authorities said the case will proceed in accordance with the law once the suspect is fit to be questioned.



































