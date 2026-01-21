Pattaya ensures tourist life jacket safety amid unstable weather and high waves

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Tourist Police officers assisted tourists traveling by boat to Koh Larn by helping them properly wear life jackets and raising awareness about their importance in ensuring safety throughout sea journeys, January 20.

Officers also took the opportunity to educate tourists on correct life jacket usage as part of ongoing marine safety measures, helping to reduce risks and enhance confidence during water travel.







At the same time, Pattaya was experiencing isolated thunderstorms and periods of high waves, prompting Tourist Police to advise both tourists and boat operators to remain vigilant, closely monitor weather conditions, and strictly follow safety guidelines, including wearing life jackets at all times while at sea.

For urgent assistance, tourists and residents can contact the Tourist Police Hotline 1155, or use the Thailand Tourist Police Application (TPB App) and the POLICE CARE Application, reaffirming the police commitment to protecting visitors and the public.



































