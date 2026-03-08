Book Theerachaya claims the crown at Miss Tiffany’s 2026

PATTAYA, Thailand – On March 1, the grand finale of Miss Tiffany’s 2026 lit up the stage at the famous Tiffany’s Show Theater in Pattaya, where Book Theerachaya Pimkittidet was crowned the new queen in one of Thailand’s most celebrated transgender pageants.

The spectacular evening opened with all 24 contestants appearing in radiant light-blue gowns, creating a dazzling visual display that set the tone for the night. The audience responded with thunderous applause as host Aun Phuwanat Khunpholin guided viewers and guests through the competition.







Held under the theme “Rise as One,” this year’s event celebrated not only beauty but also empowerment, diversity, and equality. Over the past two months leading up to the final, contestants shared their personal journeys, the challenges they had overcome, and their aspirations to contribute to a more inclusive society.

The first special award of the evening, “The Future of Beauty by Wansiri Hospital,” was presented to contestant number 7, Maprang Pimprata Pongchaivivat.

The contestants later returned to the stage in elegant evening gowns, shining under the stage lights like stars. The Best Evening Gown award was presented to contestant number 22, Seven Janyaporn Pala, while the Miss Photogenic title went to contestant number 2, Meepoo Wasita Chaikulchuen. Shortly afterward, the judges revealed the Top 10 finalists.

Excitement intensified during the swimsuit round, where the finalists appeared in elegant one-piece swimsuits to enthusiastic cheers from the packed theater. The competition then narrowed further to the final seven contestants, each answering questions from the judges with confidence and insight.

The climactic moment came with the announcement of the winners. Sea Games Mint Ondam was named Second Runner-Up, followed by Maprang Pimprata Pongchaivivat as First Runner-Up. Finally, Book Theerachaya Pimkittidet was crowned Miss Tiffany’s 2026.

For Book, the victory represented the culmination of a long and determined journey. She had previously competed in the pageant in 2018, where she finished as First Runner-Up. Rather than walking away, she returned to the competition years later with renewed determination.



Eight years after narrowly missing the crown, Book achieved her dream on the very stage where she had once finished second. Her victory over 23 other contestants was widely seen as a story of resilience and perseverance.

“This moment belongs to everyone who never gives up,” the newly crowned Miss Tiffany’s 2026 said emotionally after receiving the crown.

Her success has resonated strongly with supporters and followers of the pageant, many of whom see her as a role model for young people pursuing their dreams. Beyond the stage, Book has consistently spoken in support of equality, social diversity, and human rights.

With the crown now on her head, Book Theerachaya begins a new chapter as one of Thailand’s most visible ambassadors for confidence, determination, and inclusion.







































