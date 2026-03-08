Pattaya updates progress on railway road improvement project

PATTAYA, Thailand – The City of Pattaya has provided an update on the second asphalt paving phase of the road improvement project along the railway line, covering the stretch from Nong Ket Yai Intersection to Nong Pla Lai Intersection heading toward Highway 36, March 7.

The project is part of ongoing efforts by the City of Pattaya to improve traffic flow and road conditions along the railway corridor, a route widely used by residents and commuters. City officials say the current paving work is expected to be completed within seven to ten days, weather permitting.







Following the update, many residents shared their views online, welcoming the improvements but also calling for further infrastructure upgrades across the city.

Some commenters suggested larger traffic solutions at major intersections.

One resident wrote that busy junctions such as Thepprasit Intersection, South Pattaya Intersection and North Pattaya Intersection should consider underpasses or flyovers similar to the one at Central Pattaya Intersection to ease severe traffic congestion.

Others expressed appreciation for the long-awaited improvements.

“I’ve had to use damaged roads for many years. Now that the work has started, thank you very much,” one resident commented, adding that other roads across Pattaya — including Second Road and Third Road in the north, central and south areas — should also be upgraded, particularly in key tourist zones.

Some residents raised concerns about road durability, noting that heavy trucks often use newly repaired roads and cause them to deteriorate quickly.



Another commenter asked city officials to address poor road conditions in front of a shop near the Four Regions Floating Market area.

Several residents also asked when the project would be completed, saying they use the route regularly and hope to see improvements soon.

The railway-side road has long been an important alternative route for motorists after the city leased land from the State Railway of Thailand to allow public traffic access. Residents say the area had seen little development for many years before the current upgrade project began.







































