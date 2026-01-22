Where to get the Best Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Advice?

Dr. Niti Navanimitkul, a Sexual Dysfunction Specialist and Penile Prosthesis Surgeon from Men’s Health Thailand (Pattaya)

Erectile Dysfunction (ED), it’s more common than you think

Erectile Dysfunction (ED) is far more common than most men realize and it increases steadily with age. Studies show that at least one in five men over 40 experiences erectile problems and one in ten men is unable to achieve erections at all. With every passing decade, the likelihood of ED continues to rise.

Yet ED is not just about ageing. It is often an early warning sign of underlying health conditions that deserve attention.



The strong link between Diabetes and Erectile Dysfunction (ED)

There is a well-established connection between Diabetes and Erectile Dysfunction (ED).

ED is three times more common in men with diabetes than in men without it and over 50% of men with diabetes experience sexual problems related to their condition often with reduced response to oral medications.

Diabetes damages nerves, blood vessels and muscles, leading to symptoms such as pain, numbness, or loss of sensation in the hands and feet. These same mechanisms interfere with erections which rely on intact nerve signals and healthy blood flow. As men age, these effects become even more pronounced.







Is Erectile Dysfunction (ED) permanent or temporary?

ED can be temporary or permanent, depending on its underlying cause.

ED caused by medication side effects may improve once the medication is adjusted or discontinued.

may improve once the medication is adjusted or discontinued. ED related to chronic medical conditions such as Diabetes or Heart Disease may be more complex, but it is often manageable with proper medical care .

such as Diabetes or Heart Disease may be more complex, but it is often . Psychological factors such as stress, anxiety, or emotional pressure can also contribute to ED, and improvement is often seen once these factors are addressed.





Why men delay treatment (and why they shouldn’t)

Many men feel embarrassed.

Some believe ED is just a normal part of ageing.

Others think they should “handle it alone.”

ED is rarely discussed openly with friends, partners, or even doctors. But silence often leads to worsening symptoms, reduced confidence and strained relationships.

When pills and injections are no longer enough, Penile Prosthesis, a Proven, Discreet and Life-Changing Solution

Unlike external treatments, the prosthesis is completely concealed no one knows it’s there. There are no visible signs, no interruptions and no awkward moments. Men often describe the experience as regaining spontaneity The Penile Prosthesis allows you to reclaim confidence, intimacy and control.

What about after intercourse?

After intimacy, many couples enjoy close physical contact such as cuddling. When ready, the prosthesis can be easily deflated, leaving the body relaxed and comfortable with no lingering stress or discomfort.

Honesty is key. So, talking to your partner about a Penile Prosthesis!

Rather than avoiding intimacy or offering vague explanations, many men choose a direct and respectful conversation. When explained clearly at the right time, most partners respond with curiosity and understanding, not judgment.

The prosthesis is not about performance, it’s about restoring confidence and connection.

Final advice for men living with Erectile Dysfunction (ED)

Don’t be frightened.

Don’t be embarrassed.

And don’t delay.

Don't be frightened.

Don't be embarrassed.

And don't delay.






































