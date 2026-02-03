Social media exposes wastewater discharge into Jomtien Sea, Pattaya takes legal action

PATTAYA, Thailand – Public concern was raised after a video circulated on social media showing wastewater being discharged into the sea along Jomtien Beach, turning the seawater dark and murky and alarming both residents and tourists.

Following the online reports, journalists inspected the area and found that the incident occurred within the Jomtien Beach landscape improvement project zone. The project involves contractors carrying out area upgrades, installing drainage pipes, and flushing pipelines inside rainwater retention ponds to prepare for heavy rainfall. However, during the operation, murky black water was seen flowing directly into the sea.







In response, the “Direct Line to the Pattaya Mayor” Facebook page issued an official clarification, stating that Pattaya City had already filed a formal complaint with investigators at Pattaya City Police Station. Legal action is being pursued against the contractor responsible for discharging wastewater into the sea, and the city has ordered immediate corrective measures.

On February 2, at around 10:00 a.m., the Mayor of Pattaya instructed city officials and relevant agencies to promptly file charges against the contractor in accordance with the law. The mayor also ordered Pattaya City’s scientific team to conduct on-site inspections and collect seawater samples for detailed quality analysis to ensure public and tourist safety.

Pattaya City authorities said they will closely monitor the investigation results, and if violations are confirmed, strict legal action will be taken. The city reaffirmed its commitment to environmental protection and maintaining public confidence in the safety and cleanliness of Pattaya’s beaches.



































