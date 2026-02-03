Brutal knife attack in Pattaya leaves vocational student seriously injured as motorcycle is stolen

PATTAYA, Thailand – A vocational student was left seriously injured after being attacked with a knife and robbed of his motorcycle early Monday morning in east Pattaya, Banglamung.

At around 7:00 a.m. on February 2, Pol. Lt. Col. Prakasit Phaladej, an investigator at Huai Yai Police Station, received a report of an assault and robbery at Baan Suan Map Charoen, Khao Mai Kaew sub-district. Police immediately informed senior officers and rushed to the scene with rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon.







At the scene, in an open dirt area beside the road, authorities found the injured victim lying in a pool of blood. He was identified as Mr. Siraphat Ajthaisong, 18, a third-year vocational student at a technical college in Banglamung. He suffered a deep knife wound to the right side of his neck, a stab wound under the chin, and a slashing injury to his right ear. Rescue workers provided first aid to control the bleeding before rushing him to Bhattamakun Pattaya Hospital in critical condition.

Despite his injuries, the victim told police that he had been riding his black Honda Wave 125 motorcycle back home to collect equipment for an exam. About 300 meters before reaching his house, he was attacked by an unknown Thai man walking along the roadside. The suspect reportedly ran toward him, kicked the motorcycle, causing it to crash, and then attacked him with a knife. The assailant allegedly attempted to restrain him and slit his throat. The victim fought back with all his strength, managed to escape, and ran toward his home before collapsing from exhaustion at the entrance. The attacker then fled the scene on the victim’s motorcycle.

The victim’s mother, Ms. Rattikan Ajthaisong, 40, tearfully told reporters that her son had stayed overnight at a friend’s house after an exam the previous day. He returned home in the morning to prepare for another exam when the attack occurred just as he was turning into their property. She urged police to quickly track down and arrest the suspect.

Police investigators later recovered a knife approximately 10–12 centimeters long, found about 300 meters from where the injured student collapsed. The weapon was seized as evidence. Investigators are now reviewing CCTV footage and conducting field inquiries in the area as they continue efforts to locate and arrest the suspect for prosecution.



































