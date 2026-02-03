Police hunt two suspects after Khao San Road shooting, security tightened in tourist areas

PATTAYA, Thailand –The Metropolitan Police Commissioner has confirmed that arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects involved in a shooting incident on Khao San Road, and has ordered tighter weapon checks at entertainment venues and major tourist areas across Bangkok, Feb 2.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Siam Boonsom, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said the Criminal Court approved arrest warrants for two men accused of carrying a firearm and opening fire on their rivals. Both suspects face charges of attempted murder.







According to police, the incident stemmed from a personal dispute between two groups of youths who had prior conflicts and agreed to meet to “talk things out” near Khao San Road. When negotiations broke down, one side allegedly produced a firearm and opened fire. Given the seriousness of the offense and the fact that it occurred in one of Bangkok’s most prominent tourist districts, police have been instructed to urgently track down and arrest the suspects.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Siam said police have already been working with venue operators to screen visitors and prevent weapons from being brought into nightlife and entertainment areas. However, preliminary findings indicate the shooting occurred near a hotel, slightly away from licensed entertainment venues, where no weapon screening was in place.



In response, police have been ordered to expand security measures beyond the responsibility of Chana Songkhram Police Station alone. Officers across Bangkok, particularly in areas popular with tourists, will increase patrols, set up checkpoints, and conduct weapon searches to deter similar incidents and prevent firearms from entering tourist zones.

As of the latest update, the two suspects have not contacted investigators at Chana Songkhram Police Station to surrender. Police are continuing efforts to locate and arrest them as quickly as possible.

Authorities noted that similar violent incidents linked to personal disputes and weapons have occurred in other major tourist cities, including Pattaya, underscoring the need for stricter preventive measures and coordinated security efforts in areas frequented by both Thai and foreign visitors.



































