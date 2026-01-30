Small act, big impression as Pattaya officers return lost phone to tourist

PATTAYA, Thailand – A visiting tourist has expressed appreciation to Jomtien municipal officers after a lost mobile phone was found and safely returned, highlighting Pattaya’s commitment to visitor care and public service, Jan 30.

The tourist visited the Jomtien Municipal Enforcement Center to personally thank officers after they recovered a mobile phone that had been accidentally misplaced. Municipal officers who found the device carried out verification procedures before returning it to its rightful owner.







Officials said the incident reflects the city’s efforts to ensure safety, honesty, and attentiveness toward visitors, reinforcing Pattaya’s image as a welcoming and reliable tourist destination.

City representatives noted that even small acts of integrity can leave a lasting impression, particularly for visitors experiencing the city for the first time.



































