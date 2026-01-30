Pattaya officers rush to aid homeless woman in medical crisis

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers provided emergency assistance to a homeless woman who collapsed after experiencing severe abdominal pain near the Grand Hall Market area, Jan 30.

Officials from Pattaya’s municipal enforcement unit were alerted to the incident and immediately responded, conducting an initial assessment and providing basic first aid at the scene. The woman appeared weak and in distress, prompting officers to arrange urgent medical care.







She was subsequently transported to Pattaya Bhattamakhun Hospital for further examination and treatment, where doctors are continuing to monitor her condition.

City officials reaffirmed Pattaya’s commitment to public welfare, stressing that assistance will be provided to all individuals in need, regardless of circumstances. “Every life matters, and no one will be left behind,” an official statement said.



































