Fresh asphalt, renewed confidence as foreign visitors praise Pattaya’s road and sidewalk upgrades

PATTAYA, Thailand – Recent road resurfacing and sidewalk improvements across Pattaya are drawing positive reactions from foreign tourists and long-term visitors, many of whom say the city is finally addressing long-standing infrastructure problems that affect daily life and tourism.

Comments from Pattaya Mail readers reflect a noticeable shift in sentiment, with many acknowledging that while challenges remain, visible progress is being made. Several praised the newly improved Pattaya Third Road–Bali Hai Clock Tower area, where a redesigned sidewalk is taking shape to better accommodate pedestrians.







“Things are getting better,” one reader noted, pointing to smoother road surfaces and clearer pedestrian zones. Others echoed the view, saying the upgrades are a welcome sign that the city is listening to residents and visitors alike.

At the same time, many urged Pattaya City to keep the momentum going. Uneven pavements, broken slabs and poorly maintained walkways remain a common complaint, especially among older visitors and so-called “quality tourists” who expect a safe, walkable city. Several commenters highlighted ankle and knee injuries caused simply by walking on damaged sidewalks.

“There’s no point having world-class hotels and attractions if people are worried about tripping over broken pavement,” one long-term visitor wrote, calling for a citywide overhaul of sidewalks, not just isolated sections.





Despite the criticism, the overall tone was notably more optimistic than in the past. Many foreign residents and tourists credited Pattaya City with making genuine efforts to improve infrastructure, saying the recent works suggest a more pedestrian-friendly and internationally minded approach.

As Pattaya continues to position itself as a world-class destination, readers say consistent quality — not just fresh asphalt — will be key. Still, for many, the latest improvements are a step in the right direction, and a sign that Pattaya’s image may finally be starting to match its ambitions.



































