Singing, driving live streamers busted near Pattaya Walking Street for curfew violation

A Pattaya couple found out the hard way that driving around singing and live streaming after curfew was not a legitimate reason to be outside.

Paiboon Butwong and Jantana Butsurin, both 44, were stopped by Banglamung District security officers late July 26 as they drove and held up their smartphone to record a video while driving.







Upon seeing the officers, the pair quickly put the phone down but couldn’t produce documents permitting them to be out after the 9 p.m. curfew.

Paiboon had been streaming himself on Facebook as they drove one-handed on a motorbike while singing. He told police, however, that he had left home to find food. Officers didn’t buy it.

Both were charged with violating the curfew, which carries fines of up to 40,000 baht and two years in prison.





























