2 Pattaya markets closed as 201 new Covid-19 local cases reported

Two Pattaya fresh markets were closed after coronavirus cases were found among workers.

Banglamung District told Nongprue officials to shut down Rattanakorn Market and Rai Wanasin Market for a week to allow for cleaning and testing. They will reopen Aug. 1.







The latest market closures come as Pattaya continues to break records for daily coronavirus cases. On Tuesday, Chonburi reported a record 884 cases, with 201 of them found in Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya.

Both markets were quiet after the closure order came out July 25, with 90 percent of stalls closed. Vegetable sellers packed their goods into refrigerators hoping they will survive a week.





































