2 Pattaya markets closed as 201 new Covid-19 local cases reported

By Warapun Jaikusol
After more record-breaking Covid-19 cases in Chonburi, officials ordered two fresh food markets to close for seven days from July 26 to August 1 for disinfecting.

Banglamung District told Nongprue officials to shut down Rattanakorn Market and Rai Wanasin Market for a week to allow for cleaning and testing. They will reopen Aug. 1.



The latest market closures come as Pattaya continues to break records for daily coronavirus cases. On Tuesday, Chonburi reported a record 884 cases, with 201 of them found in Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya.

Both markets were quiet after the closure order came out July 25, with 90 percent of stalls closed. Vegetable sellers packed their goods into refrigerators hoping they will survive a week.

