Sinchai concedes defeat in still-unsettled Pattaya mayor race

While the winner of Sunday’s mayoral election has not even been unofficially announced, Sinchai Wattanasartsathorn conceded defeat and congratulated the city’s probable next mayor.

Unofficial election results released Sunday night showing Poramet Ngampichet the winner of the mayoral race were withdrawn after two sets of ballot sheets went missing and another polling station gave a sheet to an ineligible voter.



No unofficial, let alone, official results will be announced until an investigation is complete and the Election Commission rules on what to do.

Nonetheless, Sinchai, of the Pattaya Ruamjai group, on Monday congratulated Poramet, who bested him by only 1,825 votes.







The group and its candidates then joined former Pattaya deputy mayor Verawat Khakhay in a parade along North and Sukhumvit roads to thank voters for their 12,477 votes.

Sinchai said he was disappointed not to win, but democracy triumphed on May 22, eight years to the day after current Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha overthrew the democratically elected government of Yingluck Shinawatra in a 2014 military coup.

He said he hopes Poramet and his Rao Rak Pattaya party will adopt some of his ideas and proposals.



































