Police to uncover suspicious source of Thai actress Tangmo’s pictures and video

Police expect to identify in seven days the person who secretly released the pictures and video of late actress Pattaratida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong and raised suspicions on her death.

Pol Lt Gen Kornchai Khlaikhlueng, commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, said his organization already asked mobile phone operators to identify the person who released the pictures and video via the social media account of Tangmo and he expected answers in seven days.



He assumed that the person had access to the iCloud account of the late actress because all the posted pictures and video were from the account and police had earlier checked them.

Tangmo reportedly drowned after falling off a speedboat on which she was traveling with five other people in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi province on the night of Feb 24.







Police finished their investigation and charged her speedboat companions with recklessness causing her death but some activist claimed she was murdered.

Her funeral was scheduled at 2pm at Methodist Church on May 24. (TNA)


































