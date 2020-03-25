Simple joys persist: Durian season is here in Pattaya

With everything going on in the world, it’s sometimes hard to remember the simple joys in life, such as this week’s start of the durian season.







The first of this year’s fruit crop were sold March 23 on Soi Khopai at 120 baht each, with people eagerly snapping up the smelly fruit.

Nid, a seller on the South Pattaya street, said she is keeping her prices as low as possible, as sales are sluggish due to people being fearful of going out during the coronavirus pandemic.

She said her supply also is spotty, as the Rayong farm from where she buys is also exporting its crop. However, she doesn’t expect a shortage.

The same cannot be said for fruit stands set up along Highway 36 in Rayong. Many vendors did not post prices on signs and instead were gouging hagglers for as much as 200 baht a durian.











