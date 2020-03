An underage drinker died after smashing his motorbike into a utility pole in Huay Yai.

Krittipong Roysuwan, 18, died at the scene of the March 22 wreck on Soi Tungka 13.

The victim’s mother, Surang Puyati, 36, said Krittipong had been drinking herbal moonshine liquor at a cockfighting match before he left for home. He overshot a curve and slammed into the power pole.