Pattaya, volunteers clean Wat Chaimongkol

South Pattaya residents joined with city workers to clean Chaimongkol Temple.

Soi Khopai Community President Wirat Joyjinda joined a pair of mayoral advisors and Public Works and Environment workers in hosing down the parking lot and temple grounds and spraying disinfectant.







Advisor Paiwan Aromchuen said while the temple was cleaner, the public still should avoid places where people gather to control the surging coronavirus outbreak in Thailand. He suggested the use of gloves and masks as well.

Still, the temple sees a steady flow of believers every day praying and making merit.

