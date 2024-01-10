Significant progress in Pattaya Beach Road improvement project

PATTAYA, Thailand – As of January 9, substantial strides have been achieved in the ongoing improvement project along Pattaya Beach Road, particularly in the densely populated Soi 6/1, known for its concentration of pubs and bars. The latest update reveals that the remaining work primarily focuses on the construction of concrete walkways, a crucial element in the enhancement of pedestrian infrastructure.







Skilled craftsmen have dedicated themselves to this phase, and notable progress is expected during the coming weeks. The decision to use concrete underscores a commitment to durability and longevity, aligning with modern standards for pedestrian pathways. The imminent completion of this phase marks a significant advancement in the comprehensive effort to improve both the aesthetics and functionality of Pattaya Beach.





























