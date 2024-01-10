Women gather in east Pattaya for breast cancer screening

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a commendable initiative aimed at prioritizing women’s health, a substantial number of local women convened at the Municipal Dome in Nongprue for a recent mobile breast cancer screening event. The event, featuring a dedicated mobile mammography unit, focused on reaching women in high-risk and underserved groups.

Kitti Boonratananet, the Public Health Officer of Banglamung District said that the first day of screening witnessed an impressive turnout, with over 250 participants, predominantly from the targeted and at-risk groups. The success of the event was attributed to effective local publicity efforts and online dissemination through platforms like LINE groups managed by local government organizations.







Despite the positive response to the event, there persists a crucial need for individuals to prioritize participation in such screenings. The reluctance or hesitation to undergo screenings may contribute to an increase in mortality rates. Breast cancer, ranking as the leading cause of death among Thai women, boasts a 70% success rate when detected early.

In 2022, Chonburi Cancer Hospital and Chonburi Hospital reported new cases of breast cancer, with 710 patients seeking treatment. Doctors also stated that late-stage diagnoses often stemmed from delayed medical consultations, resulting in more aggressive and widespread conditions.





























