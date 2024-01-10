Concerned Indian friend breaks car window to wake sleeper

PATTAYA, Thailand – On January 8, Pattaya Police swiftly responded to a distress call reporting an unconscious individual within a stationary red Nissan Juke sedan along Pattaya Beach Road. The vehicle, with its engine turned off and all four windows rolled up, became the focal point of a concerning incident.

A group of concerned friends made valiant attempts to awaken the individual inside the vehicle, later identified as Mr. Patel, a 28-year-old Indian national, but their efforts proved futile. Despite persistent endeavours, including knocking on the windows and vocal attempts to rouse him, Mr. Patel remained unresponsive for an extended duration. Fearing for his well-being, a friend, also of Indian nationality, took decisive action by breaking a window, enabling them to open the door and successfully awaken Mr. Patel.







Fortunately, Mr. Patel, though disoriented, emerged from the incident unscathed, having sustained no injuries. Statements provided by a friend named Ms. Nan shed light on the context of the gathering, revealing that the group had been engaged in a social event at a local market. Following the consumption of alcohol, Mr. Patel, in an inebriated state, expressed a desire to recline within the car. Approximately thirty minutes later, when attempts were made to rouse him, he remained unresponsive, prompting the group to seek timely assistance from law enforcement authorities.





























