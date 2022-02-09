Safety measures ordered for East Pattaya roadwork

Nongprue officials apologized and a roadwork contractor was told to install lights and barriers following a string of avoidable accidents in East Pattaya.

Nongprue Deputy Mayor Wanchai Sangam and subdistrict council members inspected the work zone on Soi Chaiyapornwithi 8 where new drainpipes are being laid.







Large holes in the road and piles of construction debris were left unmarked with no lights. As a result, the hazards caused road accidents after dark.

Wanchai apologized for the shoddy work and safety measures and ordered the contractor to immediately install both lights and barriers.































