Safety measures ordered for East Pattaya roadwork

Nongprue Deputy Mayor Wanchai Sangam leads his team to inspect the ongoing road construction work in on Soi Chaiyapornwithi 8 in East Pattaya.

Nongprue officials apologized and a roadwork contractor was told to install lights and barriers following a string of avoidable accidents in East Pattaya.

Nongprue Deputy Mayor Wanchai Sangam and subdistrict council members inspected the work zone on Soi Chaiyapornwithi 8 where new drainpipes are being laid.



Large holes in the road and piles of construction debris were left unmarked with no lights. As a result, the hazards caused road accidents after dark.

Wanchai apologized for the shoddy work and safety measures and ordered the contractor to immediately install both lights and barriers.

Large holes in the road and piles of construction debris are a safety hazard for residents living in the area.


The contractor was ordered to install lights and safety barriers.









