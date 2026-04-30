Shortages exposed as Pattaya officials push urgent upgrades to local health centers

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya officials are stepping up efforts to strengthen grassroots healthcare, as Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn led an inspection of two community health promotion centers to assess services and address gaps in local care.

Accompanied by city council members and public health officers, the team visited centers in Lan Pho and Arunothai communities, reviewing operations and gathering feedback on frontline healthcare delivery.







Community Health Promotion Centers play a key role as primary healthcare units, serving as hubs for village health volunteers who provide basic services such as disease screening, dispensing essential medicines, and offering health advice to residents.

During the visit, officials found that the Lan Pho center is currently undergoing renovations. Authorities have instructed that upgrades be completed as soon as possible to minimize disruption and improve access for residents. Additional support items, including adult diapers for bedridden patients, are also being arranged to enhance home-based care.

At the Arunothai center, staff reported shortages of essential medicines and supplies, particularly pediatric medications, balms, and massage treatments. Concerns were also raised about delays and insufficient availability of vaccinations, which are not yet meeting local demand.

The inspection revealed broader needs across both centers, including basic diagnostic equipment, medical supplies, and tools to support community-based patient care. Officials acknowledged that improving these facilities is critical to ensuring effective and accessible healthcare at the neighborhood level.







Deputy Mayor Wuthisak emphasized the urgency of allocating sufficient resources and strengthening the local healthcare system. He also highlighted the need for patient transport services, including ambulances for bedridden individuals, as part of efforts to modernize and expand coverage.

City officials say the initiative reflects Pattaya’s commitment to improving public health services at the community level, ensuring residents receive timely, comprehensive, and efficient care.

















































