Shocking Conditions Inside Pattaya Jail – British tourist alleges police brutality and extortion

PATTAYA, Thailand – A British tourist has alleged that Pattaya police assaulted him, detained him for 36 hours, and extorted 15,000 baht for his release after he accidentally walked into a traffic barrier. The claims, reported by the UK-based Daily Mail, have sparked concerns over law enforcement practices. However, Pattaya police maintain that they acted in accordance with legal procedures.

Andrew Hopkins, the British tourist, recounted that after accidentally hitting a parking barrier outside his apartment, a security guard shouted at him in Thai, which he did not understand. Shortly after, the police arrived and arrested him. He claimed that after more than a day in detention, an Italian man informed him that he needed to pay 15,000 baht in cash to secure his release. Hopkins further alleged that senior officers escorted him to an ATM to withdraw the money before taking the cash and letting him go.







Viral footage has since emerged online showing overcrowded and unhygienic conditions inside Pattaya Police Station’s detention facilities. The video reportedly depicts over 130 detainees packed into small cells, cockroaches crawling around, and a pregnant woman handcuffed to a railing while lying on a dirty floor.

In response, Pattaya Police Chief Pol. Col. Navin Theerawit clarified that the incident occurred on November 22, 2024, at 8:30 PM. According to police records, Hopkins damaged the parking barrier and was initially detained to prevent further disturbances, receiving a 100-baht fine before being released. However, after being evicted from his accommodation due to past noise complaints while intoxicated, he allegedly caused another disturbance and was subsequently detained again for legal processing.



The police chief insisted that all detainee belongings were returned and that CCTV footage documented the entire process. He also asserted that the cells are cleaned daily and monitored around the clock, with ongoing reviews to ensure transparency and fairness.

The allegations have reignited discussions about police conduct in Thailand, particularly concerning foreign tourists. Authorities have vowed to investigate the claims thoroughly.































