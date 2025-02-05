Late-night club inspections along Pattaya Third Road focusing tourist papers

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Tourist Police and Chonburi Immigration officers conducted inspections of entertainment venues in Pattaya on January 3. The operation was carried out under the “5 Safe” policy, which includes ensuring safety, preventing drug use, eliminating weapons, combating human trafficking, and enforcing immigration laws.

The authorities targeted popular nightlife venues along Pattaya Third Road, where foreign tourists frequently visit. The first location, World House Club, had only a few patrons at the time of inspection. Officers checked identification documents and conducted drug tests, but no illegal activities were found.







The second location, Space Club, was more crowded. Officers ordered the music to be turned off, lights turned on, and separated male and female patrons before conducting document checks and random drug screenings. Again, no violations or illegal activities were detected.

The Pattaya police continue to enforce regulations to maintain order and ensure safety in the city’s nightlife scene, particularly regarding drug use and illegal foreign workers.





































