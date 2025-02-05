Foreign tourists struggle with South Pattaya Road’s alternate-parking rules, facing fines and towing

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has recently implemented alternate-day parking regulations on South Pattaya Road to alleviate traffic congestion. Effective February 3, parking is prohibited on odd and even dates from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM.

Despite these efforts, many foreign tourists remain unaware of the new rules, leading to unintended violations. The lack of clear signage and language barriers contribute to this confusion, resulting in fines and vehicle towing for unsuspecting visitors.

Local authorities are urged to enhance communication strategies, including multilingual signage and information campaigns, to ensure tourists are informed about parking regulations. Improving awareness is essential to prevent unintentional violations and maintain a positive experience for international visitors.





































