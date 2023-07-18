Shelter provides safe haven for homeless four-legged friends

Pattaya, Thailand – Amidst the sprawling city of Pattaya, where vibrant nightlife and bustling streets often take center stage, there lies a haven for the furry, four-legged residents who have found themselves without a home.

Pattaya Mayor, Poramet Ngamphichet, led a team of city officials on a visit to the Pattaya Dog Shelter in Khlong Yai on July 17 to check on the living conditions of man’s best friend. Managed by the Pattaya Natural Reserve Foundation for Stray Dogs, the shelter located in Huay Yai district east of Pattaya has been caring for over 360 stray dogs for the past three years. The municipality provides funding for dog food and employs six staff members dedicated to the dogs’ welfare.







During the visit, it was observed that the dogs were generally in good health, enjoying a pleasant environment that allowed them to play and roam freely. A veterinarian from the Pattaya Animal Hospital conducts regular check-ups. The municipality’s policy is to neuter and release non-aggressive dogs, while taking action against aggressive behavior.

The shelter has a low mortality rate, with dogs living up to 15 years due to proper care. Currently, approximately 300 stray dogs reside in Pattaya, and the municipality prioritizes care for sick, aggressive, and elderly dogs. Citizens interested in adoption can contact the Pattaya Mayor’s Office, while food donations are welcomed. Call 080-402-5660 for more information.



























