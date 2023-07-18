Pattaya Library Week cultivates love of reading for all ages

Pattaya Mayor, Poramet Ngampichet presided over the grand opening ceremony of “Library Week 2023” at the Pattaya City Public Library on Thepprasit Road Soi 7 on July 16.

Ms. Nitha Buntham, Head of the Library, Museum, and Education Network Division, also participated, delivering a comprehensive report on the event’s objectives. Pattaya City staff, teachers, and students were also present, eager to participate in the reading fest.







The primary focus of “Library Week 2023” was to cultivate a love for reading among individuals of all ages. To achieve this, a diverse range of engaging activities was meticulously planned, taking into account current circumstances and technology trends. The aim was to inspire participants, increasing their interest and passion for reading.

Ms. Nitha Buntham said, “Motivation to read can stem from various sources, such as family influence, the immediate environment, or personal interests and preferences. Once a love and interest for books, dramas, or movies is established, individuals begin to cherish and pay attention to those particular mediums. This, in turn, acts as a driving force for inspiration, enabling them to excel and achieve success in their respective endeavors.”







The event also featured an enlightening exhibition showcasing the lives and works of renowned Thai writers, authors, and translators from both the past and present. This exhibition provided invaluable insights and aimed to enhance knowledge and appreciation among attendees.

















