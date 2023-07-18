Pattaya-Jomtien Immigration forges ahead with second stage improvements

Pattaya, Thailand – The second stage of the customer-care improvements at Chonburi Immigration’s headquarters in Jomtien is now underway. Once completed, the former car park will be a wholly covered and self-contained area to make waiting times and bureaucratic processing less stressful for all concerned. The changes do not affect the Foreign Workers Employment Bureau or Legal Services network located alongside.







Meanwhile, rumors that the Jomtien immigration headquarters will move location either to Pattaya city center or to a rural spot in Na Jomtien have been shown inaccurate by the new multi-million baht improvements. Chief of Chonburi Immigration, police colonel Parinya Klinkesorn, on his appointment last February, promised City Hall that his aim was a smooth and hassle-free experience for law-abiding tourists and expats.

















