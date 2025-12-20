Immigration Police raid luxury hotel in Pattaya, arrest five Chinese nationals for gambling

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chonburi Immigration Police, in coordination with Provincial Police Region 2 investigators, Banglamung Police, and Tourist Police, raided a luxury hotel in Naklua and arrested a group of Chinese nationals for illegal gambling.

Officers targeted Xinmlin Boutique Hotel following intelligence reports that foreign nationals were secretly gathering to gamble inside the premises.







During the raid, police arrested five Chinese nationals. Four suspects — Mr. Wen Hao, 43; Mr. Zhaiqiang Li, 55; Mr. Di Chen, 43; and Mr. Fangming Li, 41 — were charged with jointly participating in illegal gambling involving property without authorization. A fifth suspect, Mr. Long Lin, 49, was charged with organizing gambling activities for personal gain.

All suspects were taken into custody and handed over to investigators at Banglamung Police Station for legal proceedings. Authorities said further investigations are underway to determine whether additional individuals were involved.







































