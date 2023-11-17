Mosquito menace threatens public showers on Pattaya beach

PATTAYA, Thailand, Nov, 16 – Pattaya beach faces an unexpected peril as stagnant water pools, as small as the size of a public shower spot, transform into breeding grounds for mosquitoes. The situation, persisting for over two months, sparks concerns of potential mosquito-borne diseases that pose a threat to night strollers and children.







Local authorities, entrusted with addressing such issues, appear to have overlooked the problem, allowing stagnant water to not only pose health risks but also become a breeding ground for mosquito larvae. Under the Ministry of Public Health’s regulations, Pattaya City and other local authorities are mandated to:

Publicize and campaign for mosquito breeding control, informing the public about legal consequences. Monitor and control mosquito breeding sites within their designated areas. Notify private property owners promptly of identified mosquito breeding sources, urging them to rectify the situation within a reasonable timeframe. Issue written orders for necessary adjustments, with non-compliance potentially resulting in penalties, including imprisonment for up to three months or a fine not exceeding 25,000 Baht, or both.







The gravity of the situation demands immediate attention and corrective action from local authorities. If mosquito breeding is detected in public places, and the responsible party is unknown, authorities possess the power to take swift action, including drainage, filling, or chemical treatment.

Given the severity of the issue and the potential health risks, urgent action from Pattaya City’s Mayor is imperative. With the authority to enforce actions against such breeding sites, swift intervention is urged to eradicate stagnant water pools and shield the community against the looming health threat.



























