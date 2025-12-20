Pattaya officials warn foreign man after nude swimming incident on public beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Municipal enforcement officers in Pattaya intervened after discovering a foreign man swimming naked at Pattaya Beach, a public area frequented by tourists, families, and children, December 19.

City officials conducted an on-site inspection and issued a verbal warning to the individual, advising him to put on proper clothing in accordance with local regulations and public decency standards. No charges were filed, as the incident was resolved through guidance and cooperation.







Authorities emphasized that Pattaya Beach is a shared public space for people of all ages, including families and children, and that nudity in such areas may cause discomfort to others. Officials reiterated that Pattaya is not a designated nude beach and urged all visitors to respect local customs and laws.

The incident sparked lively reactions on social media, with many residents and beachgoers sharing humorous and surprised comments. City officials, however, reminded the public that maintaining appropriate behavior in public tourist areas is essential to preserving Pattaya’s image.



































