Severe flooding hits Pattaya following intense thunderstorms

PATTAYA, Thailand – Severe weather conditions, marked by heavy thunderstorms lasting over three hours in the early hours of Sept. 3, led to widespread flooding in Pattaya. The relentless downpour caused a rapid rise in water levels, resulting in significant flooding across many areas.

Regions known for being prone to flooding during prolonged rainfall, including Pattaya Third Road, Sukhumvit Road near South Pattaya Highway, and the Railway Road between Soi Khao Talo and Soi Wat Thamsamakkhi, were heavily impacted.







Floodwaters on these major roads made them impassable for motorcycles and small vehicles. Several vehicles that attempted to navigate through the floods were swept away, causing damage to numerous cars and motorcycles. Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries, as local residents stepped in to assist by pushing stranded vehicles to safety.

In response to the severe conditions, authorities activated warning signals and deployed personnel to alert drivers about the dangerous flooding. As the rain began to ease, water levels slowly receded, and traffic gradually resumed, though with caution. Some areas still experienced minor flooding, requiring drivers to proceed carefully.

Pattaya City has issued a public announcement advising residents and travellers to avoid the following flood-prone areas during heavy rain: The Railway Road, Soi Khao Talo, inbound to Pattaya. Sukhumvit Road, South Pattaya intersection and Pattaya Third Road, near Mum Aroi Restaurant intersection. Residents and visitors are encouraged to use alternative routes to ensure safety during severe weather conditions.





































