Pattaya intensifies clean-up amid storm damage and debris

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya was designated a high-risk zone due to continuous rainfall on September 3, which led to severe beach erosion and blocked drainage systems with debris washed in from the sea. The persistent downpour worsened the situation, resulting in widespread flooding and significant infrastructure challenges.







In response to the aftermath of the storms, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment has been actively involved in cleaning up the beach. Their efforts are focused on removing trash and debris from the shoreline to ensure cleanliness and reduce the impact on local ecosystems.

Amidst the on-going light rain, the dedicated “Orange Knights” have continued their tireless clean-up efforts. The volunteer group has been working to ensure that the beach and surrounding areas remain tidy. Their operations have extended beyond the beach to include areas such as Soi Khao Noi, Soi Bongkot, Soi Nong Yai, and Soi Sukhumvit-Pattaya 46/3, where they have cleared debris left behind by the morning’s rainfall.





































