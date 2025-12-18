Foreign motorcyclist killed in late-night crash off Pattaya near Mabprachan Reservoir

PATTAYA, Thailand – A foreign man was killed in a motorcycle accident in the early hours of December 18 after his bike lost control and collided with a parked trailer on a road near Mabprachan Reservoir in Banglamung district, Chonburi.

Police from Nongprue Police Station were notified of the incident at around 1:10 a.m. The crash occurred on the reservoir perimeter road near Wat Khao Pho Thong in Pong subdistrict. Rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon rushed to the scene.







Officers found a black Yamaha Aerox motorcycle overturned and heavily damaged in the middle of the road. About 10 metres away lay the victim, identified as a 54-year-old Dutch national. Rescue workers attempted CPR, but the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nearby, police discovered a pickup truck parked along the roadside with a trailer attached. The rear trailer tyre had been damaged and blown out, believed to be the point of impact. The pickup’s owner, a 40-year-old local resident, told police he was inside his house when he noticed the motorcycle approaching at high speed before losing control, skidding and throwing sparks, then overturning and striking the trailer.



Police conducted a detailed examination of the scene and documented evidence. CCTV footage from nearby areas will be reviewed to determine the exact cause of the accident.

The victim’s body was transferred to Pattaya Bhattamakhun Hospital for preservation while authorities await relatives to arrange funeral rites in accordance with religious procedures.



































