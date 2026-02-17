Senate Panel probes Election Commission after Chonburi vote recount dispute

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Senate standing committee on political development and public participation on Tuesday summoned the Election Commission (EC) and activists to clarify legal disputes following a chaotic vote-counting protest in Chonburi’s District 1.

The inquiry centers on the EC’s decision to prosecute citizens who demanded a recount during the Feb. 8 election. Attendees included representatives from the EC, lawyers from Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR), and affected citizens.







EC Deputy Secretary-General Khanchit Charoenin and Chonburi election officials provided testimony via video link.

Committee Chairman Noraseth Prachyakorn stated the meeting aimed to ensure transparency as y as the public questions whether the EC’s lawsuits are intended to silence critics.

“The EC must clearly explain which laws were violated and the specifics of the charges,” Noraseth said.



Benjaporn Suksawang, a citizen who admitted to opening a ballot box during the incident, testified that she acted because the EC’s official statements contradicted facts on the ground. She alleged that ballot boxes were not properly secured with cable ties as claimed.

Benjaporn confirmed she has filed a counter-lawsuit against the Chonburi District 1 election director after being charged with trespassing and obstructing officials. “I am fighting because of a lack of transparency,” she said.





The dispute began after the Feb. 8 general election when voters in Chonburi’s District 1 reported finding unsealed ballot boxes and documents in trash bins. Despite mass protests and requests for a recount from both citizens and candidates, the Election Commission (EC) officially rejected the petition on Feb. 12, citing a lack of evidence of fraud.

The EC instead filed criminal charges against protesters who entered the ballot storage area, leading to the current legal standoff. (TNA)



































