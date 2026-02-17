Pattaya welcomes Chinese New Year with blessing ceremony and citywide celebrations

PATTAYA, Thailand – Poramet Ngampichet, Mayor of Pattaya, led a ceremonial worship and blessing ritual to honor sacred spirits and ancestors as part of the Chinese New Year celebrations for 2026 on February 17. The ceremony was attended by Pattaya City executives, council members, senior officials, and municipal department heads.

The rituals were held at three key locations: the King Taksin the Great Monument in front of Pattaya City Hall, the Admiral Prince Abhakara Kiartiwongse Monument near Sor Tor Ror 5 Radio Station (Naval Radio Hill), and the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation. The ceremonies were conducted to bring good fortune and prosperity to the city, its residents, and visiting tourists.







Pattaya is home to a large Thai-Chinese community and remains one of Thailand’s key tourism destinations, drawing both domestic and international visitors—particularly during the Chinese New Year period. City officials said the festival plays an important role in stimulating tourism, supporting the local economy, and preserving cultural traditions.

To mark the occasion, Pattaya City is hosting the Pattaya Chinese New Year Festival 2026 from February 10–24. Festive red lanterns, illuminated displays, cultural sculptures, and photo check-in points have been installed at three main locations: Lan Pho Public Park in Naklua, the entrance arch to Walking Street, and the multipurpose plaza at Pattaya City Hall.

Nightly highlights from 9:00 p.m. include lion dance performances and spectacular dragon parades with full light and sound effects at Lan Pho Public Park and along Walking Street. Additional attractions include the “Boy–Girl Chinese Pattaya 2026” contest, Thai–Chinese cultural performances, and a live concert by popular Thai band Tilly Birds at Lan Pho Park.

City officials said the event reflects strong cooperation across sectors to preserve cultural heritage while promoting tourism and the local economy, reinforcing Pattaya’s image as a vibrant international destination rich in cultural diversity.



































