Pattaya sees hot weather with isolated storms as sea conditions remain calm

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department reported that Pattaya and parts of Thailand’s eastern region will experience generally hot weather, with light morning mist and isolated thunderstorms in about 20 percent of the area over the next 24 hours.

The conditions are linked to a weakening high-pressure system over northern and northeastern Thailand, while southeasterly winds are carrying moisture from the Gulf of Thailand toward the eastern and central regions. As a result, brief showers and thunderstorms may develop in some areas, particularly later in the day.







In Pattaya and coastal areas of Chonburi, temperatures are expected to range from 24–27°C at night to highs of 32–37°C during the day. Sea conditions remain favorable, with waves below one meter near the shore, increasing slightly offshore and in areas affected by thunderstorms.

Authorities advise residents and tourists to take care during outdoor activities, watch for sudden weather changes, and exercise caution while traveling in areas with morning mist. Beachgoers and marine operators are also urged to remain alert during periods of stormy weather, though overall conditions remain suitable for most tourism and seaside activities.



































