Midnight scandal on Pattaya Beach raises concerns over public behavior

PATTAYA, Thailand – A late-night incident involving a foreign couple displaying inappropriate behavior in a public area of Pattaya has triggered widespread criticism on social media and renewed calls for tighter beach supervision at night.

According to local reports, a short video circulating online shows a male and female tourist, believed to be Chinese nationals, engaging in intimate behavior in the sea off Pattaya Beach in the early hours of Tuesday, Feb 17. The footage, posted by a local fishing group’s social media page, quickly drew attention and debate over public conduct in tourist areas.







Reporters later visited the area opposite Royal Garden Plaza Pattaya, where members of a local night fishing group said they witnessed the incident around 4:30 a.m. Initially assuming the couple were simply swimming, they later noticed behavior they deemed inappropriate for a public space and began recording.

Witnesses said the couple remained in the area for an extended period and appeared unconcerned by onlookers, some of whom also filmed the scene. Afterward, the couple reportedly left the beach without incident.



The video has since prompted strong reactions online, with many users criticizing the conduct as unsuitable for a public beach and harmful to Pattaya’s image as a family-friendly tourist destination.

Authorities said relevant agencies are reviewing the incident and considering additional measures to maintain order and appropriateness along Pattaya Beach during late-night hours.



































