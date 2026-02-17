Beauty salon worker seeks justice after ex-boyfriend allegedly leaks intimate videos and assaults her in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 31-year-old beauty salon worker has filed a police complaint and spoken out through the media on February 17 after allegedly being assaulted, harassed, and having private intimate videos leaked by her former boyfriend in Pattaya.

The woman, identified only as Yu (a pseudonym), reported the case to the Nongprue Police Station after the incident came to light at a nail and beauty salon in the Nong Yai community of Pattaya.







Yu said she had been in a relationship for about two years with a 36-year-old man, whom she described as a property businessman and bar operator in Pattaya. During the relationship, she claimed he repeatedly assaulted her, with one incident resulting in a broken arm, forcing her to leave Pattaya to recover in another province.

Although the couple clearly ended their relationship in late 2025, Yu said the man continued to harass and assault her after she returned to work in Pattaya. She also alleged that he secretly recorded intimate moments during their relationship and later distributed the clips to humiliate and intimidate her, causing severe emotional distress.



The most recent incident reportedly occurred late at night on February 13, just before Valentine’s Day. Yu alleged that her ex-boyfriend forced entry into the beauty salon where she was staying, attempted to reconcile, and became violent when she refused. She said he damaged her phone when she tried to call police, assaulted her, and threatened her, remaining inside the shop until morning before leaving.

Yu said she has now decided to pursue legal action to the fullest extent, submitting additional evidence to police and preparing to seek compensation for both physical assault and the alleged dissemination of intimate content.





“Previously, I tried to resolve things and move on without taking legal action, but this time I will not stay silent,” she said. “This kind of behavior is unacceptable and should never happen to anyone.”

Police said they are gathering evidence and questioning those involved as part of the ongoing investigation, adding that legal proceedings will follow in accordance with the law.



































