Pattaya officers respond after man found unconscious on bridge

PATTAYA, Thailand – Municipal officers in the Naklua area responded to a public report after a man was found lying unconscious in the middle of a bridge on Chaiyaphruek Road, East Pattaya, raising concerns that he may have been involved in an accident or faced potential danger, Feb 17.

Officials from Pattaya arrived at the scene and checked on the man, who was later found to be heavily intoxicated rather than injured. After speaking with him, officers advised him to return to his accommodation to rest and avoid putting himself at risk.







The man acknowledged the warning and left the area on his own without further incident.

Authorities reminded the public to report similar situations promptly, noting that intoxicated individuals sleeping in traffic areas pose a serious safety risk to themselves and others.



































