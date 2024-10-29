Security guard arrested after drunken rampage; gunfire and hit-and-run incident in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities arrested Watin Ramath, a 51-year-old security guard, in his hometown of Si Sa Ket, following a violent incident in Pattaya where he brandished a firearm and attempted to shoot a woman and a Samaritan who intervened on October 27.









According to Pol. Col. Tawee Kudthalaeng, Superintendent of the Nongprue Police Station, and Pol. Lt. Col. Somchanok Fakkhairoj, the deputy investigator, the confrontation occurred after Watin had been drinking beer at Pattaya Beach and met a 39-year-old woman (referred to as “Pit”). After an evening of drinking together at Jomtien Beach, he returned her to her original location only to discover that his bag had gone missing from the car.

Upon realizing the bag was missing, which contained important items including spare car key, cash and gun magazine, Watin became suspicious of Pit. He demanded her to return to the car to discuss the situation, but she denied any knowledge of the missing bag. This led to a heated exchange where Watin accused her of taking the bag.

When Pit requested to exit the vehicle claiming she needed to use the restroom, she was seen getting onto a motorcycle with another man. In a panic, Watin fled, but the motorcycle followed closely behind. Fearing for his safety, he pulled out a gun and fired 1-2 shots to intimidate them, but they continued to pursue him. In an act of desperation, Watin drove his car into the motorcycle, causing the riders to fall.





After the incident, Watin returned to his home and confided in his sister before fleeing to Si Sa Ket to stay with his mother. He initially hesitated to confess his actions out of fear of causing her distress, but the next morning, he found the bag he had been searching for underneath his car seat.

Pol. Lt. Col. Somchanok confirmed that the man who rode alongside Pit on the motorcycle was a Samaritan trying to help her after the incident. Watin has been charged with attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm, and discharging a firearm without justification. He is currently in custody as investigations continue.





































