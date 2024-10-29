Overworking security guard collapses while riding motorcycle; Samaritan comes to the rescue

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 42-year-old security guard experienced a sudden fainting spell while riding his motorcycle, leading to a serious accident that prompted a rapid response from local emergency services, October 27.









At approximately 9:00 PM, the Sawang Boriboon Pattaya rescue center received a report of an unconscious individual lying by the roadside along the railway track near Wat Thamsamakkee in east Pattaya. Upon receiving the call, rescue volunteers and a medical team from Bangkok-Pattaya Hospital were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, they found Worapol, the security guard, lying face down with a head injury and showing signs of convulsions. Bystanders had flagged down passing vehicles for assistance and provided shade until help arrived. The rescue team administered first aid and used a breathing apparatus before quickly transporting him to the hospital for further treatment. A gray Honda Wave 125 motorcycle belonging to Worapol was found parked nearby and secured by authorities.





A Samaritan, 29-year-old Sarun Intrasri, who witnessed the incident, shared that he noticed Worapol collapsed while riding his motorcycle. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, he called for help from nearby citizens and promptly alerted the rescue team.

Worapol’s coworkers later revealed that he had been working hard in a security role at a nearby location in Soi Khao Noi. On the day of the incident, he was riding home after his shift. Due to his diligent work ethic, he often had little time to rest, which may have contributed to his fainting episode. Fortunately, timely intervention by bystanders and emergency responders ensured he received the necessary assistance.





































