Explosive discovered in Pattaya rental home after evicting loud tenant

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the early hours of October 27, local authorities were alerted to a potential explosive device found in a rental unit on Soi Naklua 27. Upon receiving the report, a team led by Superintendent Pol. Col. Navin Thirawit swiftly responded, including patrol officers, community volunteers, and bomb disposal experts from Chonburi.









Upon arrival at the two-story rental home, officers discovered an object resembling an M67 grenade, painted gold and inscribed with mystical symbols. The item was quickly secured and moved outside, where it was covered with a tire and cordoned off to ensure public safety, as residents expressed their alarm and concern.

The property owner, 50-year-old Yotsiri Thirapong, explained that he had recently evicted the previous tenant, a Thai national, due to disturbances from loud gatherings. While preparing the room for new renters, he was shocked to find the suspicious object hidden in a closet and immediately contacted authorities.





Initial investigations confirmed the device was fake. It contained gunpowder from small-caliber ammunition and could catch fire but was not capable of detonating. Authorities indicated that the object seemed to be a poorly made imitation intended for explosive purposes, cautioning youths and others against attempting to create their own devices due to the risks involved. The incident was documented, and the item was scheduled for safe disposal.





































