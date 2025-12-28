Man found dead in Pattaya sea after disappearing while swimming for five hours

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 57-year-old man was found dead in the sea off Pattaya Beach on Saturday morning after disappearing while swimming during the early hours, rescue officials said.

At around 8:00 a.m. on December 27, the Sawang Boriboon received a report of a body discovered floating in the sea opposite Pattaya Beach Soi 13/4. Rescue divers, marine rescue teams, and Pattaya City police were dispatched to the scene.







Authorities identified the deceased as Mr. Yodchai, 57. His body was found about 200 meters offshore, wearing only shorts. Rescue teams brought the body ashore for examination. Preliminary checks found no signs of assault. Personal belongings belonging to the deceased were found on the beach, including a bag containing personal items and a small zip-lock plastic bag with a white powdery substance, which was collected as evidence.

A witness, Fahsai Saengsee, 44, who was acquainted with the deceased, told police that at around 1:00 a.m., he and Mr. Yodchai attempted to swim out to a boat anchored offshore. The witness said he reached the boat first, while the deceased, who had been drinking alcohol, became exhausted and sank in the water. The witness stated he was unable to assist and could only watch as Yodchai disappeared beneath the surface.





Rescue teams were alerted shortly after the incident, but an initial search failed to locate the man. His body was later discovered in the same area several hours later.

Police investigator Lt. Manasak Phonyiam, Deputy Investigation Officer at Pattaya City Police Station, inspected the scene and documented evidence. The body has been sent to the Police General Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Authorities reminded the public of the dangers of swimming in the sea after consuming alcohol and urged beachgoers to exercise caution, especially at night.



































