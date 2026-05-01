Secret beach breaks silence as Pattaya hotspot explodes online

PATTAYA, Thailand – A so-called “hidden beach” in North Pattaya has gone viral on social media after images of its calm and scenic atmosphere at Wong Amat Beach sparked widespread attention and public debate.

The beach, often described by locals as a peaceful alternative to Pattaya’s main tourist areas, has been praised for its quiet environment, clear seawater, and relaxed atmosphere—making it popular for leisure walks, photography, and sunset views.

Municipal officers and local enforcement teams have also been deployed to the area, conducting foot patrols to ensure tourist safety and provide assistance, while helping maintain order along the shoreline.







However, the sudden surge in popularity has triggered mixed reactions online. Some users noted that the “hidden beach” is no longer hidden, while others raised concerns about cleanliness, unregulated beach setups, and waste management issues in nearby access areas. A few comments also called for improved sanitation and better organization around surrounding public facilities.

Despite the concerns, many visitors continue to praise the beach’s natural beauty, calling it one of Pattaya’s most relaxing seaside spots.

Authorities say they will continue monitoring the area to balance tourism growth with environmental care and public order.























































